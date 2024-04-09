THE NUCLEAR TANK! THE RUSSIANS MADE IT - WE CHECK IT OUT!

The Object 279 was designed for the harshest environment ever made, a post nuclear wasteland of contamination and destruction. And to fight in it! You do not control the battlefield until this tank sits on it!!!! Some cool Russian combat after.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.