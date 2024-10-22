The Counterfeit Spirit of the Beast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we continue our study of the False Prophet and the Image of the Beast that he is currently deceiving the world into building. Last week we looked at the cultural and political aspects of this image, and how the unity of church and state is on the horizon just as the apostle John saw in his vision of the woman riding the beast (Revelation 17).
In this episode we will examine the spiritual aspects of this image and how our modern culture is being prepared for a one world religion through a counterfeit spirit. This counterfeit spirit is working false signs and wonders of many kinds through a variety of channels and is deceiving many, and soon the world will experience perhaps the greatest deception of them all.
Will you see through it when the time comes? Learn the truth and stay sharp in the days ahead.
00:00 - Introduction & Review
17:16 - Protestants Reuniting with the Papacy
1:06:33 - New Perspective on Paul
1:40:47 - The Charismatic Movement
2:37:40 - Final Thoughts