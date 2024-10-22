BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Counterfeit Spirit of the Beast
danceoflifepodcast
danceoflifepodcast
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 6 months ago

Today we continue our study of the False Prophet and the Image of the Beast that he is currently deceiving the world into building. Last week we looked at the cultural and political aspects of this image, and how the unity of church and state is on the horizon just as the apostle John saw in his vision of the woman riding the beast (Revelation 17).

In this episode we will examine the spiritual aspects of this image and how our modern culture is being prepared for a one world religion through a counterfeit spirit. This counterfeit spirit is working false signs and wonders of many kinds through a variety of channels and is deceiving many, and soon the world will experience perhaps the greatest deception of them all.

Will you see through it when the time comes? Learn the truth and stay sharp in the days ahead.


✅Stay Connected✅

✅Watch Ad Free✅

https://www.danceoflife.com


🦊Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat)🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794


✝️Statement of Faith✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith


📢Read My Testimony📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian


🙏Support My Work🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work


🕒Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work


❤️Encouragement & Inspiration❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement


---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide


The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion


Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series


Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series


Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series


Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series


Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series


Learn the Truth About Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually


Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d


Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle


Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot


Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54


Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery


Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer


Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop


1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah


Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy


The Heliocentric Conspiracy

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy


Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85


Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in


00:00 - Introduction & Review
17:16 - Protestants Reuniting with the Papacy
1:06:33 - New Perspective on Paul
1:40:47 - The Charismatic Movement
2:37:40 - Final Thoughts

Keywords
biblejesusbible studychristianchristianityfaithscripturebiblicalbible prophecyend timeslast daysscripture study
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy