1.28.23: SOROS making HEADLINES, Durham on TIME, PSYOPS are HERE! PRAY! [MIRROR]

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://rumble.com/v27jpkc-1.28.23-soros-making-headlines-durham-on-time-psyops-are-here-pray.html
Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!
Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com
Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^
——————————
My Patriot Supply is on your side. They’re charging less to help families more.
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
—————————————
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
—————————————
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
Wow. President Trump calls out George Soros in this clip. https://t.me/Absolute1776/21632
DJT retruth...let's goooooo!! https://t.me/theyorkshirelassnews/78143
Founders’ Genius And Ingenuity Framed In Our Constitution https://www.americasfuture.net/newsletter/founders-genius-and-ingenuity-framed-in-our-constitution/
https://www.americasfuture.net/newsletter/founders-genius-and-ingenuity-framed-in-our-constitution/ https://www.racket.news/p/move-over-jayson-blair-meet-hamilton
Move Over, Jayson Blair: Meet Hamilton 68, the New King of Media Fraud https://t.me/RealGenFlynn/3254
John Rich on RNC: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/148680
BREAKING: James O'Keefe gives update on YouTube Removing Critical Mass #DirectedEvolution Video https://t.me/realKarliBonne/148670
Right again again https://t.me/realKarliBonne/148668
"Looks like it's riot season...again"....why does this feel like groundhog day? https://t.me/realgrrrgraphics/3129
MSNBC actually reporting on Durham’s pursuit of a George Soros aide’s emails 👀 https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/113933
Bill Banning Surgery for Transgender Youth Passes Utah House and Senate https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/27607
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.