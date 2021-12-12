FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Isaiah 64:1-5, 20211212

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Sunday, December 12, 2021: Isaiah 64:1-5

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ completed on my behalf on Calvary’s Cross.

My EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, Your children are facing spiritual and physical persecutions in almost all countries in an attempt to force them against their conscience. As Your Prophet Isaiah cried out, we are also praying for Your help and deliverance:

1 Oh, that You, EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, would rend the Heavens, that You would come down, that the mountains might quake at Your presence—

2 As when fire kindles the brushwood and the fire causes the waters to boil—to make Your Name known to Your adversaries, that the nations may tremble at Your presence!

3 When You did awesome things which we did not expect, You came down, the mountains flowed down at Your presence.

4 For since the beginning of the world no one has heard nor perceived by the ear, nor has the eye seen a GOD besides You, Who acts for the one who waits for Him.

5 You meet those who rejoice and do righteousness, who obey You in Your ways. You are indeed angry, for we have sinned—in these ways we continue; but we shall be saved by Your Grace, Mercy, and Love.

Thank you, Glorious Father, for Your promise that if we confess our sins, You are faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. I bless Your Holy Name for answering my prayers in the Wonderful Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 64:1-5 personalized NKJV)

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