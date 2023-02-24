Etienne de la Boetie²: We Are Ruled By Inter-Generational Organized Crime

Etienne de la Boetie² explains how we are ruled by inter-generational organized criminal networks. He views government as a technique to rob and control populations and statism as a religion. He further discusses our rule by oligarchy, how media is controlled, and how Amazon is "A Mason". He touches on solutions and how to unplug from the government scam.
About Etienne de la Boetie²
Etienne de la Boetie² is the nom de plume of a voluntaryist author, father, technology entrepreneur, cyclist, runner, hot yogi, multi-disciplinarian truther, armchair economist, cryptocurrency enthusiast, and neo-abolitionist who is experimenting with large-scale cult deprogramming. Mr. Boetie² distills 20+ years of research into short, easily-digestible treatises on individual subjects and optimizes them for the 65% of society who are visual learners. Boetie includes references and links to more comprehensive research and the “authentic voices” of the developing alternative media.
