Etienne de la Boetie²: We Are Ruled By Inter-Generational Organized Crime
Geopolitics & Empire
Published Friday

Etienne de la Boetie² explains how we are ruled by inter-generational organized criminal networks. He views government as a technique to rob and control populations and statism as a religion. He further discusses our rule by oligarchy, how media is controlled, and how Amazon is "A Mason". He touches on solutions and how to unplug from the government scam.


Linktree https://linktr.ee/artofliberty

Government Scam https://government-scam.com

Substack https://artofliberty.substack.com


About Etienne de la Boetie²

Etienne de la Boetie² is the nom de plume of a voluntaryist author, father, technology entrepreneur, cyclist, runner, hot yogi, multi-disciplinarian truther, armchair economist, cryptocurrency enthusiast, and neo-abolitionist who is experimenting with large-scale cult deprogramming. Mr. Boetie² distills 20+ years of research into short, easily-digestible treatises on individual subjects and optimizes them for the 65% of society who are visual learners. Boetie includes references and links to more comprehensive research and the “authentic voices” of the developing alternative media.


deep statebig techanarchismanarchyoligarchyvoluntaryismworld governmentparallel society

