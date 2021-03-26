Did Jesus Exist? Historical Evidence of Jesus Beyond the Bible

+Introduction



The New Testament speaks clearly, affirming that “there is one God and one intermediary between God and humanity, Christ Jesus, himself human, who gave himself as a ransom for all” (1 Tim. 2:5 NET).



John P. Meier asserted decades ago, “Biblical evidence for Jesus is biased because it is encased in a theological text written by committed believers,” implying that early Christians may have lied about Jesus.



So, did Jesus exist? Amateur Atheists reply with a resounding No! whereas most folk shrug their shoulders, “No body knows.” Embarrassed believers avoid both the question and secular history.



Historian Lawrence Mykytiuk has compiled evidence of the historical Jesus, citing references in ancient literature written by three non-Christians:



A Roman historian: Caius Cornelius Tacitus, c. 55–118 CE



Neither human effort nor the emperor’s generosity nor the placating of the gods ended the scandalous belief that the fire had been ordered [by Nero]. Therefore, to put down the rumor, Nero substituted as culprits and punished in the most unusual ways those hated for their shameful acts … whom the crowd called “Chrestians.” The founder of this name, Christ, had been executed in the reign of Tiberius by the procurator Pontius Pilate … Suppressed for a time, the deadly superstition erupted again not only in Judea, the origin of this evil, but also in the city [Rome], where all things horrible and shameful from everywhere come together and become popular.



A Jewish priest: Flavius (Yosef) Josephus, c. 37–100 CE



Josephus grew up in Palestine. Whilst serving as a commander in the first Jewish revolt (66-70 CE), he surrendered to Roman commander Vespasian. Transported to Rome, he wrote two extensive histories in Greek, extolling the virtues of Judaism for the Romans.



In his book titled Jewish Antiquities, Josephus made two references to Jesus. One text reads:



Festus was now dead, and Albinus was but upon the road; so he assembled the sanhedrim of judges, and brought before them the brother of Jesus, who was called Christ, whose name was James, and some others, [or, some of his companions]; and when he had formed an accusation against them as breakers of the law, he delivered them to be stoned…

Jewish Antiquities XX.9.1 from Complete Works of Josephus (Kindle Locations 150562-150565). Delphi Classics.



The other text, accepting John P. Meier removal of later Christian glosses, reads:



Around this time there lived Jesus, a wise man. For he was one who did surprising deeds, and a teacher of such people as accept the truth gladly. He won over many Jews and many of the Greeks. When Pilate, upon hearing him accused by men of the highest standing among us, had condemned him to be crucified, those who in the first place came to love him did not give up their affection for him. And the tribe of Christians, so called after him, have still to this day not died out.

Jewish Antiquities XVIII.63–64. Theissen and Merz, Historical Jesus, pp. 65–66, after deleting the apparent Christian additions as Meier would).



A Greek satirist: Lucian of Samosata, c. 115–200 CE



Whilst writing about the death of Peregrinus (d. 165 CE, a former Christian become a Cynic, Lucian made two refereces to Jesus, without naming him.



In one paragraph, Lucian wrote:



It was now that he came across the priests and scribes of the Christians, in Palestine, and picked up their queer creed. I can tell you, he pretty soon convinced them of his superiority; prophet, elder, ruler of the Synagogue–he was everything at once; expounded their books, commented on them, wrote books himself. They took him for a God, accepted his laws, and declared him their president. The Christians, you know, worship a man to this day,–the distinguished personage who introduced their novel rites, and was crucified on that account. Well, the end of it was that Proteus was arrested and thrown into prison.



In another passage Lucian continued:



You see, these misguided creatures start with the general conviction that they are immortal for all time, which explains the contempt of death and voluntary self-devotion which are so common among them; and then it was impressed on them by their original lawgiver that they are all brothers, from the moment that they are converted, and deny the gods of Greece, and worship the crucified sage, and live after his laws. All this they take quite on trust, with the result that they despise all worldly goods alike, regarding them merely as common property. Now an adroit, unscrupulous fellow, who has seen the world, has only to get among these simple souls, and his fortune is pretty soon made; he plays with them.



Conclusion



1. He existed as a man.

2. His personal name was Jesus.

3. His followers called him Christ.

4. He was a brother on James (Jacob).

5. He had both Jewish and Greek followers.

6. Some contemporary leaders had unfavourable opinions of him.

7. The Romans crucified him.