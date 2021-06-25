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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1442 - Bradley Johnson - Report on arrests in the case
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20 views • June 25, 2021
Bradley was driving for Uber, when he approached a group that was blocking the street while playing music and dancing. He attempted to drive past them, when he was attacked and robbed. A jogger found his phone a few blocks away.
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