So we can think at peace again.......

Washington = Military handle
Central bank = Financial handle
Vatican = Religious handle
Hollywood/Social Media = Social Status Handle
Douglas Institute/Psychiatry = Sanity Status Handle
All these are failing due to 3 main forces = African Infidels, debt based fiat, and Inappropriate father god (if in a natural forest), which ruin the social forces and render people insane.
3 kinds of Africans.
1 - Africans who stayed in Africa.
2 - Africans who migrated North estimated around 60,000 years ago and became light skinned northern people.
3 - Africans who enslaved each other and sold each other as a weapon against Native Americans and Europeans settlers.
It is this third class of Africans, which hid under the guise of being victims of racism and slavery, but was actually always just a malignant and invasive people, which plague us today in the North. This, threesomed with the debt based fiat controllers, and the religious pressures to denature from a hunter/cultivator people (which the Europeans were perfect at - the true feminine divine) to a bossy, controlling, shepherd style, which wrecked the people of Europe and the Americas. .
Thanks for sharing. I am working on taking every energy away from pharma and saving healthcare and scientists.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.