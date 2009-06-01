BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2009-6P High Tech Insurrection: Facebook Takes Down Roger Stone On Eve Of His Incarceration
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • July 09, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW 
WEDNESDAY, JULY 08, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Links   
E-Vault Live: https://evault.video/view?l=1475360652 
EP 2009-6P High Tech Insurrection: Facebook Takes Down Roger Stone On Eve Of His Incarceration
Facebook Inc on Wednesday removed 50 personal and professional pages connected to President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone, who is due to report to prison next week.  The social media platform said Stone and his associates, including a prominent supporter of the right-wing Proud Boys group in Stone’s home state of Florida, had used fake accounts and followers to promote Stone’s books and posts.  Facebook moved against Stone on the same day it took down accounts tied to employees of the family of Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro and two other networks connected to domestic political operations in Ecuador and Ukraine.  Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, said the removals were meant to show that artificially inflating engagement for political impact would be stopped, no matter how well connected the practitioners. EP 2009-6P High Tech Insurrection: Facebook Takes Down Roger Stone On Eve Of His Incarceration – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/NrTM30qX7cw
GUEST: Tom DeWeese is one of the nation’s leading advocates of individual liberty, free enterprise , private property rights, personal privacy, back-to-basics education and American sovereignty and independence.  A native of Ohio, he’s been a candidate for the Ohio Legislature, served as editor of two newspapers, and has owned several businesses since the age of 23. In 1989 Tom led the only privately-funded election-observation team to the Panamanian elections. In 2006 Tom was invited to Cambridge University to debate the issue of the United Nations before the Cambridge Union, a 200 year old debating society. Today he serves as Founder and President of the American Policy Center and editor of The DeWeese Report.  For 40 years Tom DeWeese has been a businessman, grassroots activist, writer and publisher. As such, he has always advocated a firm belief in man’s need to keep moving forward while protecting our Constitutionally-guaranteed rights.  
https://americanpolicy.org/    https://www.facebook.com/tom.deweese.7
Keywords
pete santillinewstalk showthe pete santilli showpolitical talkepisode 2009
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Oman&#8217;s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Oman’s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Belle Carter
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Douglas Harrington
Israeli Election Ends in Another Stalemate, Netanyahu and Eisenkot Deadlocked

Israeli Election Ends in Another Stalemate, Netanyahu and Eisenkot Deadlocked

Douglas Harrington
African leaders flock to Moscow despite West’s push to keep them home

African leaders flock to Moscow despite West’s push to keep them home

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy