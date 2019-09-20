© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Only Radiation Units You Need to Know
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
331 views • September 20, 2019
In order to have a meaningful conversation about the dangers of radiation exposure, it’s important to be clear about just how much radiation we are dealing with. Unfortunately, the units we use are kind of a mess… but SciShow is here with the only two you need to know.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.