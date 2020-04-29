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SPACE-TIME TEMPLE BONUS
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6 views • April 29, 2020
My email is [email protected]
This is a link to a folder that has a lot of valuable information.
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1J8CL-BEhLs3tuMmoWrvvCfK7X6_LNT88
Please visit my Facebook page here …. https://www.facebook.com/thunder.bear.of.the.courage.family
i also have another Facebook page Starheart Freedom Fighters here ... https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=starheart%20freedom%20fighters
Another page is LIGHTNING POST ... https://www.facebook.com/groups/151818725770671/learning_content/
My Twitter is
https://twitter.com/THUNDERTALK3
My show SPACE-TIME TEMPLE is on Sundays 5-7 pm Pacific Time, 7-9 pm Central Time and 8-10 pm Eastern Time. On FERLive.com
Also, if you wish to host your own web based Free Earth radio show, please go to FERLive.com.
How To Mail A Letter or Postcard for ONLY 2 Cents!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zO_A-7v2e7g&t=405s
This is a link to a folder that has a lot of valuable information.
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1J8CL-BEhLs3tuMmoWrvvCfK7X6_LNT88
Please visit my Facebook page here …. https://www.facebook.com/thunder.bear.of.the.courage.family
i also have another Facebook page Starheart Freedom Fighters here ... https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=starheart%20freedom%20fighters
Another page is LIGHTNING POST ... https://www.facebook.com/groups/151818725770671/learning_content/
My Twitter is
https://twitter.com/THUNDERTALK3
My show SPACE-TIME TEMPLE is on Sundays 5-7 pm Pacific Time, 7-9 pm Central Time and 8-10 pm Eastern Time. On FERLive.com
Also, if you wish to host your own web based Free Earth radio show, please go to FERLive.com.
How To Mail A Letter or Postcard for ONLY 2 Cents!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zO_A-7v2e7g&t=405s
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