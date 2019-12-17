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TRUNEWS 🄻🄸🅅🄴 Gun Confiscation: Virginia’s Racist Governor Stokes Civil War Fears (TruNews Streamcast) [MP4 Version]
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98 views • December 17, 2019
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Gun Confiscation: Virginia’s Racist Governor Stokes Civil War Fears (TruNews Streamcast)
https://www.brighteon.com/62e00f44-46de-4f9f-9311-dff60274c14b
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-l-H1TDnPQ
http://civilwar2.stream

THE MOST TRENDING BANNED BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE! STEP ASIDE, ALEX JONES' INFOWARS. :)

#TruNews #GunConfiscatiojn #Virginia #RacistGovernor #CivilWar

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Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/gun-confiscation-virginia-s-racist-governor-stokes-civil-war-fears
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-16-gun-confiscation-virginia-s-racist-governor-stokes-civil-war-fears-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/gun-confiscation-virginia-s-racist-governor-stokes-civil-war-fears-podcast/trunews-2019-12-16-gun-confiscation-virginia-s-racist-governor-stokes-civil-war-fears-podcast_archive.torrent

Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/gun-confiscation-virginia-s-racist-governor-stokes-civil-war-fears
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-16-gun-confiscation-virginia-s-racist-governor-stokes-civil-war-fears
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-16-gun-confiscation-virginia-s-racist-governor-stokes-civil-war-fears/trunews-2019-12-16-gun-confiscation-virginia-s-racist-governor-stokes-civil-war-fears_archive.torrent

Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-16-gun-confiscation-virginia-s-racist-governor-stokes-civil-war-fears

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TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.

TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.

We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.

Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.

Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].

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Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.

https://www.trunews.com/prayer

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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You can reach this channel at: http://trnws.net
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