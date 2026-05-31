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Passive Income WHILE U SLEEP by Helping Others Have the Time & Money to do 12 Sleep Habits & Actions
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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ORIGINAL TITLE: 12 Simple (But Not Easy) Habits & Actions for Having Better Sleep

Video going over a dozen habits & things you can do to immediately have better and, hopefully, more sleep!

View my e-Guide, "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" @ any of

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https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

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tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


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OR

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https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

Contact Richway’s #1 Distributor, Ron Guerra: [email protected]; 303.915.7707


To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100+ Biomat Pros, BioAcoustic Mats, DetoxiSalt, or other items, contact Richway’s co-founder , Calvin Kim in HI

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[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred U


DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe, NON-toxic, natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity), & disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic or EPA-registered by: https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at:

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To learn about their FREE affiliate program to earn very generou$ commissions & override commissions 2 levels down, visit any of the below:

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Leave a VM w/ your name, email, whether or not you can easily afford ~$300, right now, for your own mix of products to show others, your desired 10% off affiliate referral code (less than ~15 characters & this will become your "TryHypo.com/* referral link)

Or contact my HypoChlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan:[email protected]

219.789.7180


Help others protect their sleep & physical & mental health from the harms of man-made blue light by wearing the world’s 1ST 4-in-1 blue light-blockers by: vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing (To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/TheBestBlueBlockers). View: tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 & fill-out: tinyurl.com/PromoteVivarays


Help others reduce their risk of all types of cancer & risk for all-cause mortality by more efficiently & effectively boosting their Vitamin D3 levels (than even the sun!) w/ the world’s FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B Vitamin D Light Therapy System by: https://luma-nova.myshopify.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To easily share, use: https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

& fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v OR https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only OneHouseOffTheGrid.com "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$. Learn more at any of the following:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


$$$ To apply to become one of1HOG’s founding Consultants for a special PRE-launch registration fee of just $99, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid


Learn about the harms of EMFs at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies

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sleep helpinsomnia helpbest sleep tipsinsomnia remediessleep biohacks
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