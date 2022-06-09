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PSEC - 2022 - The Great Re-SHIT | Muse Compliance Remix | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - The Great Re-SHIT | Muse Compliance Remix" -- a special remix of "Compliance" by "Muse" set to the theme of a very excited UberGrupenFuhrer, Klaus Schwab.

This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: CC / Fair Use: Muse, In Shadow, Leonardo Of Biz
Hashtags: #muse #compliance #remix #music #thegreatreset
Metatags Space Separated: muse compliance remix music thegreatreset
Metatags Comma Separated: muse, compliance, remix, music, thegreatreset


PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



Keywords
musicremixcompliancemusethegreatreset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy