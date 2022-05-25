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Secret Video Recordings LEAKED from Inside “The Hole” of DC Gitmo — First Footage Ever Released of Cockroach and Mold Infested Cell of J6 Political Prisoner
StopHate.com
StopHate.com
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40 views • May 25, 2022
Black Mold Spews From J6er's Sink in DC Gitmo!! INHUMANE
https://rumble.com/v160jwe-black-mold-spews-from-j6ers-sink-in-dc-gitmo-inhumane.html

J6th Political Prisoner is Shocked to Find Grapes on His Tray After a Year Without Fruit!
https://rumble.com/v160k99-j6th-political-prisoner-is-shocked-to-find-grapes-on-his-tray-after-a-year-.html

A Secretly Recorded Video is Leaked to The Gateway Pundit from DC Gitmo's Hole!
https://rumble.com/v160l0e-a-secretly-recorded-video-is-leaked-to-the-gateway-pundit-from-dc-gitmos-ho.html

Roaches in th Sink and Drinking Water at DC Gitmo!
https://rumble.com/v160l75-roaches-in-th-sink-and-drinking-water-at-dc-gitmo.html

Feces Water on Ground of Jail Cell at DC Gitmo. Secret Recording!!
https://rumble.com/v160nj1-feces-water-on-ground-of-jail-cell-at-dc-gitmo.-secret-recording.html

Exposed wires at DC JAIL. DEATH TRAP FOR PRISONERS!
https://rumble.com/v160nxy-exposed-wires-at-dc-jail.-death-trap-for-prisoners.html

Filthy Inmates Convo at DC Jail
https://rumble.com/v160tg3-filthy-inmates-convo-at-dc-jail.html

"Re-Education Tablet" at DC Gitmo, Prisoners call it a "Racist Tablet"!!
https://rumble.com/v160nrx-re-education-tablet-at-dc-gitmo-prisoners-call-it-a-racist-tablet.html

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Secret Video Recordings LEAKED from Inside “The Hole” of DC Gitmo — First Footage Ever Released of Cockroach and Mold Infested Cell of J6 Political Prisoner
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/exclusive-footage-secret-video-recordings-leaked-inside-hole-dc-gitmo-first-footage-ever-released-inside-dc-gitmo-political-prison/

You can donate to Brandon Fellows via givesendgo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/freebrandon

You can write Brandon Fellows via mail by sending letters or cards to:

BRANDON FELLOWS – Prisoner 377943
DOC-DC-CTF
1901 D ST. SE
WASHINGTON, DC 20003

#FreeBrandon
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dcgulagjanuary 6freebrandonbrandon fellows
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