© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secret Video Recordings LEAKED from Inside “The Hole” of DC Gitmo — First Footage Ever Released of Cockroach and Mold Infested Cell of J6 Political Prisoner
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • May 25, 2022
Black Mold Spews From J6er's Sink in DC Gitmo!! INHUMANE
https://rumble.com/v160jwe-black-mold-spews-from-j6ers-sink-in-dc-gitmo-inhumane.html
J6th Political Prisoner is Shocked to Find Grapes on His Tray After a Year Without Fruit!
https://rumble.com/v160k99-j6th-political-prisoner-is-shocked-to-find-grapes-on-his-tray-after-a-year-.html
A Secretly Recorded Video is Leaked to The Gateway Pundit from DC Gitmo's Hole!
https://rumble.com/v160l0e-a-secretly-recorded-video-is-leaked-to-the-gateway-pundit-from-dc-gitmos-ho.html
Roaches in th Sink and Drinking Water at DC Gitmo!
https://rumble.com/v160l75-roaches-in-th-sink-and-drinking-water-at-dc-gitmo.html
Feces Water on Ground of Jail Cell at DC Gitmo. Secret Recording!!
https://rumble.com/v160nj1-feces-water-on-ground-of-jail-cell-at-dc-gitmo.-secret-recording.html
Exposed wires at DC JAIL. DEATH TRAP FOR PRISONERS!
https://rumble.com/v160nxy-exposed-wires-at-dc-jail.-death-trap-for-prisoners.html
Filthy Inmates Convo at DC Jail
https://rumble.com/v160tg3-filthy-inmates-convo-at-dc-jail.html
"Re-Education Tablet" at DC Gitmo, Prisoners call it a "Racist Tablet"!!
https://rumble.com/v160nrx-re-education-tablet-at-dc-gitmo-prisoners-call-it-a-racist-tablet.html
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Secret Video Recordings LEAKED from Inside “The Hole” of DC Gitmo — First Footage Ever Released of Cockroach and Mold Infested Cell of J6 Political Prisoner
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/exclusive-footage-secret-video-recordings-leaked-inside-hole-dc-gitmo-first-footage-ever-released-inside-dc-gitmo-political-prison/
You can donate to Brandon Fellows via givesendgo:
https://www.givesendgo.com/freebrandon
You can write Brandon Fellows via mail by sending letters or cards to:
BRANDON FELLOWS – Prisoner 377943
DOC-DC-CTF
1901 D ST. SE
WASHINGTON, DC 20003
#FreeBrandon
https://rumble.com/v160jwe-black-mold-spews-from-j6ers-sink-in-dc-gitmo-inhumane.html
J6th Political Prisoner is Shocked to Find Grapes on His Tray After a Year Without Fruit!
https://rumble.com/v160k99-j6th-political-prisoner-is-shocked-to-find-grapes-on-his-tray-after-a-year-.html
A Secretly Recorded Video is Leaked to The Gateway Pundit from DC Gitmo's Hole!
https://rumble.com/v160l0e-a-secretly-recorded-video-is-leaked-to-the-gateway-pundit-from-dc-gitmos-ho.html
Roaches in th Sink and Drinking Water at DC Gitmo!
https://rumble.com/v160l75-roaches-in-th-sink-and-drinking-water-at-dc-gitmo.html
Feces Water on Ground of Jail Cell at DC Gitmo. Secret Recording!!
https://rumble.com/v160nj1-feces-water-on-ground-of-jail-cell-at-dc-gitmo.-secret-recording.html
Exposed wires at DC JAIL. DEATH TRAP FOR PRISONERS!
https://rumble.com/v160nxy-exposed-wires-at-dc-jail.-death-trap-for-prisoners.html
Filthy Inmates Convo at DC Jail
https://rumble.com/v160tg3-filthy-inmates-convo-at-dc-jail.html
"Re-Education Tablet" at DC Gitmo, Prisoners call it a "Racist Tablet"!!
https://rumble.com/v160nrx-re-education-tablet-at-dc-gitmo-prisoners-call-it-a-racist-tablet.html
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Secret Video Recordings LEAKED from Inside “The Hole” of DC Gitmo — First Footage Ever Released of Cockroach and Mold Infested Cell of J6 Political Prisoner
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/exclusive-footage-secret-video-recordings-leaked-inside-hole-dc-gitmo-first-footage-ever-released-inside-dc-gitmo-political-prison/
You can donate to Brandon Fellows via givesendgo:
https://www.givesendgo.com/freebrandon
You can write Brandon Fellows via mail by sending letters or cards to:
BRANDON FELLOWS – Prisoner 377943
DOC-DC-CTF
1901 D ST. SE
WASHINGTON, DC 20003
#FreeBrandon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.