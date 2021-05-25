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51) Barrie Trower - Princípio do poluidor-pagador
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11 views • May 25, 2021
Barrie Trower, perito em armas electromagnéticas da Marinha Real Britânica, durante a Guerra Fria. Original completo:
Barrie Trower: The Truth about 5G and Wi-Fi | 3 February, 2020, Exeter, UK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ryf3F9WCAlU
Livro referido na abertura do vídeo:
Hidden Dangers 5G: How governments, telecom and electric power utilities suppress the truth about the known hazards of electro-magnetic field (EMF) radiation || Paperback – 13 Nov. 2019 by Capt Jerry G Flynn (ISBN: 9781775394518): https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hidden-Dangers-governments-utilities-electro-magnetic/dp/1775394514
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Barrie Trower: The Truth about 5G and Wi-Fi | 3 February, 2020, Exeter, UK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ryf3F9WCAlU
Livro referido na abertura do vídeo:
Hidden Dangers 5G: How governments, telecom and electric power utilities suppress the truth about the known hazards of electro-magnetic field (EMF) radiation || Paperback – 13 Nov. 2019 by Capt Jerry G Flynn (ISBN: 9781775394518): https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hidden-Dangers-governments-utilities-electro-magnetic/dp/1775394514
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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