Kari Lake: Arizona is 'DRAGGING OUT' election results, but CAN'T stop her victory

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Glenn Beck
Nov 10, 2022
With hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Arizona, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake joins the Glenn Beck Program to explain why she's "100% confident" that she will win. Lake gives her thoughts on why the ballot counting has been so slow, why that's "embarrassing" for Arizona, and whether Republican candidate for senator Blake Masters will also win his election.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nocGEUGVD8A