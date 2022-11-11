Create New Account
Kari Lake: Arizona is 'DRAGGING OUT' election results, but CAN'T stop her victory
Published 18 days ago |
Glenn Beck


Nov 10, 2022

With hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Arizona, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake joins the Glenn Beck Program to explain why she's "100% confident" that she will win. Lake gives her thoughts on why the ballot counting has been so slow, why that's "embarrassing" for Arizona, and whether Republican candidate for senator Blake Masters will also win his election.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nocGEUGVD8A

current eventspoliticsarizonaglenn becksenatorvictoryelection resultskari lakeblake mastersdragged outballot counting

