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Mask Science Backlash, Saturday Night Live Covid Sketch & BlackRock Exposed Plus...
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92 views • April 02, 2022
Covid funding dried up, CDC lifts the mask requirement, Airline companies find their profits rise by not mandating masks onboard. Mask on Mask off between England and Scotland by train, Saturday Night Live sketch on bringing Covid into a dinner party topic of conversation 'VERY FUNNY'.
Deep state narrative continues, Black Rock confirm Americans need to stock food and water as shortages are certain. The Order of The Black Sun fund Black Rock as the largest financial lender in the world, linking Bill Gates and the CIA. Plus the exposing of some Ex Black Rock employees and how and where they got to the top! Plus more in-between.
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62480034d907a5001c6a3231/01-04-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Deep state narrative continues, Black Rock confirm Americans need to stock food and water as shortages are certain. The Order of The Black Sun fund Black Rock as the largest financial lender in the world, linking Bill Gates and the CIA. Plus the exposing of some Ex Black Rock employees and how and where they got to the top! Plus more in-between.
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62480034d907a5001c6a3231/01-04-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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