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Mask Science Backlash, Saturday Night Live Covid Sketch & BlackRock Exposed Plus...
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92 views • April 02, 2022
Covid funding dried up, CDC lifts the mask requirement, Airline companies find their profits rise by not mandating masks onboard. Mask on Mask off between England and Scotland by train, Saturday Night Live sketch on bringing Covid into a dinner party topic of conversation 'VERY FUNNY'.

Deep state narrative continues, Black Rock confirm Americans need to stock food and water as shortages are certain. The Order of The Black Sun fund Black Rock as the largest financial lender in the world, linking Bill Gates and the CIA. Plus the exposing of some Ex Black Rock employees and how and where they got to the top! Plus more in-between.

[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62480034d907a5001c6a3231/01-04-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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