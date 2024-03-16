Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: March 14-15, 2024





▪️Israel forces launched a series of strikes on urban developments in the northern Gaza Strip. The series of hits hit the coastal zone, where there were no casualties.





▪️In the southwest of the city, a crowd of residents waiting for humanitarian aid distribution came under fire. Palestinian media claimed more than 100 deaths, but this was not confirmed by the footage shown.





▪️At the same time, the dropping of containers of humanitarian aid in the coastal areas of Gaza continues. Over the past two days, military transport planes have delivered more than 20,000 rations.





▪️And the first ship carrying humanitarian aid has arrived at the embankment port in southern Gaza. 200 tons of food, collected with the support of the UAE and Cyprus, was delivered to the enclave's capital.





▪️In the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis again shelled frontline Palestinian camps. Several shells hit a warehouse carrying humanitarian aid, killing eight people.





▪️In the south of the enclave, Israeli forces worked on identified Hamas sites in Khan Younis. Meanwhile, bodies of dead residents continue to be found in Hamad Housing Complex after the Israeli withdrawal.





▪️Police operations by Israeli security forces continue in the West Bank. Since the beginning of the escalation, the number of detainees in the region has already passed 7.5 thousand people.