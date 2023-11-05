The Liberator #5: Whoever Forgives Much, Loves Much

In this video illustration of the life of Jesus, we see John the Baptist, a prophet, being told about the miracles of Jesus, including many healings, just before Jesus declares that John was the greatest prophet of the Old Testament. Then he goes on to say that we must exceed John’s dedication to become part of the Kingdom of Heaven of the New Testament. It finishes with a story of a prostitute who washes Jesus’ feet with alabaster perfume.
