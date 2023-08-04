Create New Account
Terrain theory
AnonTruther
Support your body so that is CAN HEAL itself!

Modern UN-medicine is BULLSHIT frankly. Its a SLOW DEATH by micro dosing poisons and SUCKING your LIFE BLOOD and FRUITS of YOUR life’s LABOR from you before finally killing you.

