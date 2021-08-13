WE SHOULD HAVE LISTENED TO HIM

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I found the very old sermon from 1953 from an unknown speaker, i thought the message was extremely relevant for today so i decided to share it with you all. If you know who this man is, please put his name in the comments below and i will pin it!
The audio quality was extremely bad to start, almost unusable. This was the best I could do after trying every type of audio trick in the book. Sorry I couldn't clean it up more!
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNwoNlCJUnw
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