China is facing Extreme Weather with Massive Floods and Scorching Heat

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https://gnews.org/post/pd78f8c0
China is hitted with extreme weather across the country, with continuous floods in the south and record-high heat waves in the northern. In north China, including Henan, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, and many other places are experiencing hot weather, the temperature has reached above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).