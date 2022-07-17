7/17/2022 This is a great day, to start a new chapter in the Whistleblower Movement, we appreciate those fellow fighters who provided military materials for free at the expense of risking their lives

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https://gnews.org/post/p16o3cf62
All the exposed military material can confirm 3F plan which means to weaken, to cause chaos, and to destroy the US, and BGY plan, and you will also see the infiltrations and threats from the CCP towards the western world