Trump will use Military to get rid of Illegals - Will this be the Noahide Army for Christians?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Remember, Trump signed Noahide Laws that will behead Christians since that is considered Idol worship.   Trump will use Military to get rid of Illegals - Will this be the Noahide Army for Christians?  Expect armed illegal aliens and the American People beg for a solution.   But could this be a trap?

