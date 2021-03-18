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EP 2374-9AM ISRAEL: THE CANARY IN THE TECH & VAX TYRANNY COAL-MINE
The Pete Santilli Show
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60 views • March 18, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2374 - 9AM
Thursday - MARCH 18, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM  https://vimeo.com/event/706533  6PM  https://vimeo.com/event/706574 
 

Israeli lawmakers have passed legislation that could see the government make it mandatory for all citizens entering the country to wear a tracking device.  The law says that Israelis returning to the country who have not had a vaccine can isolate at home so long as they accept a ‘freedom bracelet’, a GPS device that will track their every movement to ensure they do not break quarantine rules.  Anyone who hasn’t had a shot, or already had coronavirus and subsequently twice tested negative, and does not accept the tracking bracelet will be forced to undergo quarantine in a military manned facility.  The devices were recently trialled on citizens returning through Ben Gurion Airport close to Tel Aviv.    https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17231 
 
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