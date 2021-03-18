EP 2374-9AM ISRAEL: THE CANARY IN THE TECH & VAX TYRANNY COAL-MINE

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Thursday - MARCH 18, 2021
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Israeli lawmakers have passed legislation that could see the government make it mandatory for all citizens entering the country to wear a tracking device. The law says that Israelis returning to the country who have not had a vaccine can isolate at home so long as they accept a ‘freedom bracelet’, a GPS device that will track their every movement to ensure they do not break quarantine rules. Anyone who hasn’t had a shot, or already had coronavirus and subsequently twice tested negative, and does not accept the tracking bracelet will be forced to undergo quarantine in a military manned facility. The devices were recently trialled on citizens returning through Ben Gurion Airport close to Tel Aviv. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17231
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