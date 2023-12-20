Reason Why Russians Go Forward

For the peoples of Russia, today’s confrontation is a sacred war of light against darkness.
While Kiev is destroying the ancestral faith of its people, Russian soldiers kiss the cross before the battle.
Today, Moscow, strengthened by the faith of its ancestors, is fighting back against Western globalists.
Mirrored - South Front
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.