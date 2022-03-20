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David Icke Exposed (Documentary from 2013)
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292 views • March 20, 2022
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sn2CtHnPkWA
This is a documentary that was originally released in 2013 which exposes David Icke as a controlled opposition agent of the New World Order who continually attempts to insert occult/Kabbalistic and new age ideas into the 'truth movement'.
I can be contacted at [email protected]
My Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gangstalking
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This is a documentary that was originally released in 2013 which exposes David Icke as a controlled opposition agent of the New World Order who continually attempts to insert occult/Kabbalistic and new age ideas into the 'truth movement'.
I can be contacted at [email protected]
My Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gangstalking
My Twitter: https://twitter.com/Controllingthe4
My Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/user/ControllingtheNarrative
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