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THURSDAY, JULY 02, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP-2001-9A Catholic Priest Suspended for Condemning BLM's Violence, Marxism & Destruction
Father Theodore Rothrock from St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel, Indiana was suspended this week after his condemnation of the radical Black Lives Matter protest movement. Father Ted made the mistake of comparing Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the other nefarious acolytes of their persuasion to “serpents in the garden” whose “poison is more toxic than any pandemic we have endured.” EP-2001-9A Catholic Priest Suspended for Condemning BLM’s Violence, Marxism & Destruction – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/OrZI30qVBJF
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