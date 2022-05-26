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"MASS SHOOTERS, BIOHACKING & CYBERNETIC MIND CONTROL" DR. ROBERT DUNCAN
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207 views • May 26, 2022
Former CIA/DoD scientist Dr. Robert Duncan discusses biohacking, cybernetic mind control, mass shooters & the circumstances surrounding Myron May & Aaron Alexis with author Tyrone Dew.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/all-in-the-family/201412/what-more-could-myron-may-have-done
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Washington_Navy_Yard_shooting
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/all-in-the-family/201412/what-more-could-myron-may-have-done
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Washington_Navy_Yard_shooting
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