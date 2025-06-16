BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Thinning Veil: Interdimensional Beings and AI – James Bartley Interview with Stone Hobbit
The Cosmic Switchboard
154 views • 13 hours ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/06/15/interdimensional-beings-and-ai/


Stone Hobbit and James Bartley explore various themes related to modern chaos, interdimensional beings, and the threats posed by AI. They discuss the thinning veil between dimensions and the implications of celestial events on Earth. Stone Hobbit and James also talk about the nature of reality, the existence of ancient civilizations, and the non-human agenda that seems to be driving current global events. Stone Hobbit and James discuss how societal control mechanisms have evolved, the implications of digital identity. They also explore the implications of technology and electromagnetic fields on health, the awakening of society post-lockdowns, the perception of shapeshifting entities, interdimensional experiences, and the role of volunteers in cosmic battles.

awakeningimmigration5gtechnologyhistorylegendsgiantselectromagnetic fieldsreptiliansinterdimensional beingspacificationnatural disastersancient civilizationssocietal controlcelestial eventsnonhuman agendacultural conflictmodern chaosgalactic lineage
