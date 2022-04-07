© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Respect
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 07, 2022
Quoting Rodney Dangerfield, putting his words to good use.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Fox News - 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIJgqnII2ZOINSWNOGFThA
Sound Clips:
Rodney Dangerfield
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdHp34ke51AhDCuGETD4qbA
'Respect' by Aretha Franklin
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGDOBEUVPWkzmHo4dDa96zQ
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between the Rodney Dangerfield channel, Fox News channel, Aretha Franklin channel or this channel.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Fox News - 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIJgqnII2ZOINSWNOGFThA
Sound Clips:
Rodney Dangerfield
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdHp34ke51AhDCuGETD4qbA
'Respect' by Aretha Franklin
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGDOBEUVPWkzmHo4dDa96zQ
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between the Rodney Dangerfield channel, Fox News channel, Aretha Franklin channel or this channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.