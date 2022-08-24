Why Voting Disenfranchised American Indians (2022) Full Documentary by Dane Calloway

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This video was uploaded on behalf of Dane Calloway.Dane Calloway is the owner and founder of #ImJustHereToMakeYouThink. Dane Calloway is an author, an unorthodox historic researcher, unconventional journalist, film editor, and producer, who shares knowledge of surreptitious information, providing unembellished truths that are generally not mentioned and/or known to the public.
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Original video from his Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jflpiho22XI