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The Stew Peters Show 04. 18. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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BREAKING: American Airlines Pilot Heart Fails at Controls, Scientists Confirm Venom in Pfizer Vials!

Monday on the Stew Peters Show, Stew Peters addresses the solution to the political puppets running rampant. We the People will get them in line, and revive the nation, and let freedom ring louder than ever, or face terrible judgement from God.

Joshua Yoder shares a shocking story about a vaccinated airline pilot’s heart stopping just minutes after landing. This plane had 200 souls aboard, and we can only thank the Lord that this tragedy didn’t occur in the air!

FANTASTIC Dr. Ben Marble implores scientific researchers to investigate Dr. Bryan Ardis’ research of snake venom, and it’s alleged link to COVID-19.

Dr. Jane Ruby unpacks the new scientific studies found on the TRUE origin of COVID-19, and what this could mean for society, and how we can get past this shocking discovery!

And, David Pyne discusses the truth behind the Russia VS. Ukraine war, as over 15% of Ukraine’s citizens flee their country.

Don't miss a moment of Monday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy