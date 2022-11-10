Kari Lake Goes on with Tucker Carlson and Brings INCREDIBLE NEWS!

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake joined Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night.
Kari told Tucker Carlson that they will start to see the election going in her direction.
And Kari dropped some incredible news on the 650,000 remaining ballots that need to be counted.
