Election DECERTIFICATION back on as 40 legislators say there was FRAUD in MORE than just ARIZONA

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- DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH - "THE DISABILITY FROM THESE VACCINES WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY AS AN ATROCITY"
"We have the biggest Biological catastrophe in human history" as stated to Dr. McCullough by a former President of the American Medical Society.
- Senator Ron Johnson says the FDA has lied to you and that the Vaccines were never FDA approved.
- Chemtrail pilot speaks out
Mirrored - wil paranormal