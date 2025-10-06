FDA's Historical Censorship and Legal Challenges

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The FDA’s power to censor truthful health information is a throwback to King George III, not the American Constitution. For over a century, they have acted as a "prior restraint" on speech, forcing you to ask permission before sharing science. This is a fundamental violation of the First Amendment.
Discover the full history and the legal fightback in the latest interview.
#FDACensorship #FirstAmendment #HealthFreedom #JonathanEmord #NaturalHealth #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport