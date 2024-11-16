Melbourne Freedom Rally 16 November 2024 (part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos of our weekly Saturday rally, both in the Bourke Street Mall with this one covering the start at Parliament House and the first speech in the Mall. There were a small number of incidences. It seemed that the Trump victory flag may have triggered some people. Some of the tension and the cross-talk debate during the speech is caught here. The speech covered many things to do with freedom of speech and freedom in general, things the legacy media will never cover.