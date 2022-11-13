Xi Jinping Has Expressed ‘Ambition’ To Become ‘The World’s Global Leader’

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https://gnews.org/articles/518390
Summary：11/09/2022 Sky News Australia: Former US Army Vice Chief of Staff General Jack Keane says Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his ambition to replace the United States as “the world’s global leader”.