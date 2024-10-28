BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Liberated village speaks about Ukrainian war crimes - ...why Zelensky takes children ..for organs
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
319 views • 6 months ago

Locals of liberated village speak about Ukrainian war crimes:

The Ukrainian militants from the 68th Jaeger, 152nd Mechanized and 59th Motorized Infantry Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who were holding the city were shooting people who refused to abandon their homes and leave.

The militants were taking innocent people right out into the yard and executing them, abandoning the corpses as a warning.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
