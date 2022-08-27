Xi’s anti-corruption campaign will turn out to be the anti-Xi campaign

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https://gnews.org/post/p1drpdff2
08/24/2022 Xi’s anti-corruption campaign has backfired and turned to be an anti-Xi campaign. It is common knowledge that Xi has no say in any of these. All the officials who are under investigation while the anti-corruption campaign is hijacked, you are just the casualties that they throw out. If you are not waking up to this, you will only have yourself to blame