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07/20/20 #1 Inc_ll: G_tes! Pelosi COG Threat, S_rsour Until Freedom #WEDONOTCONSENT
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145 views • July 21, 2020
You Are Free TV
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7/20: Today, P_losi declares the President Trump will be fumigated from the White House after the 2020 election and that a new president will be inaugurated regardless of whether or not Trump accepts "the result of the election". We are seeing clear spoken intent of an upcoming coup...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
As per Gates as the ultimate Inc_l:
It looks like TFW NO GF has been banned from Am_zon, hope you can still catch it here:
https://ww.go123movies.io/movie/tfw-n...
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
Learn about how you can fight the Franken V tyranny:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
Pelosi says Trump will be "fumigated" out of Whitehouse after 2020 election:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-w...
L_nda Sars_ur, co-founder, getting black people arrested for the cause:
https://www.untilfreedom.com/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/state/k...
Now Big Med/Phrma says human experimentation is great!
https://www.washingtoninformer.com/sc...
Sodium chloride used as blood plasma treatment- amazing health supplement:
https://originalquinton.com/
Support Bevelyn Beedy!
https://godfatherpolitics.com/black-t...
Biden's $2 Trillion Climate plan will include Environmental Police:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/e...
https://americanlookout.com/kamala-ha...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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88.6K subscribers
7/20: Today, P_losi declares the President Trump will be fumigated from the White House after the 2020 election and that a new president will be inaugurated regardless of whether or not Trump accepts "the result of the election". We are seeing clear spoken intent of an upcoming coup...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
As per Gates as the ultimate Inc_l:
It looks like TFW NO GF has been banned from Am_zon, hope you can still catch it here:
https://ww.go123movies.io/movie/tfw-n...
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
Learn about how you can fight the Franken V tyranny:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
Pelosi says Trump will be "fumigated" out of Whitehouse after 2020 election:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-w...
L_nda Sars_ur, co-founder, getting black people arrested for the cause:
https://www.untilfreedom.com/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/state/k...
Now Big Med/Phrma says human experimentation is great!
https://www.washingtoninformer.com/sc...
Sodium chloride used as blood plasma treatment- amazing health supplement:
https://originalquinton.com/
Support Bevelyn Beedy!
https://godfatherpolitics.com/black-t...
Biden's $2 Trillion Climate plan will include Environmental Police:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/e...
https://americanlookout.com/kamala-ha...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
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