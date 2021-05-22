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More to see; truth continues, WesTruther
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364 views • May 22, 2021
For those who can take more interest in my posts, and to read the description is my way too- My videos are a continuing thought process stream- If one sees 3 or 4 videos consecutively then I think they will retain more than to skip around through my posts- Thank you for your thoughts that I hope that you will consider after viewing--- WesTruther
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