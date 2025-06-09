Transitioning from Public to Polygon CDK-based Chain - Idon Liu, Pentagon Games - Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Episode One, Dr. Ravi Chamria (Co-founder and CEO of Zeeve) begins by discussing the recent growth of Web3 gaming over the past year or two, starting at the 00:03 mark. He then poses a key question to Idon Liu (Chief Blockchain Officer at Pentagon Games): “What was the reason behind Pentagon Games’ transition from a public chain to a Polygon CDK-based chain?”