Covid-19 Transhumanist Bioweapon Shots

Hope & Tivon, from Fix the World Project Morocco: They are using proteins, with nanotech instructions, to build scaffolding inside the human body





‘SARS Cov-2 resembles a ball covered in protein spikes. Each spike ends in a cluster of amino acids - a section of the protein known as the receptor binding domain whose alignment and atomic charges pair perfectly with a protein on the surface of human cells. The viral protein docs at the receptor like a spacecraft and replicates’





WATCH HERE (https://zeeemedia.com/interview/hope-tivon-transhumanist-bioweapon-deactivating-the-bluetooth-chips/)





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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