Hezbollah Strike Zibdin Military Outpost with 2 “Kamikaze” Attack Drones in Northern Israel - claim Serious Casualties to IDF

Hezbollah has released Footage showing the Strike on the Zibdin Military Outpost by 2 “Kamikaze” Attack Drones earlier today in Northern Israel which they claimed caused Serious Casualties to Israeli Forces.

Further Info:



Russian rocket in Israel: Iran equips Hezbollah from Hmeimim base – IDF deploys Commando Brigade – Its positions hit with kamikaze drones

https://warnews247-gr.translate.goog/ektakto-orgi-sto-israil-i-rosia-edose-tin-vasi-hmeimim-sto-iran-gia-ton-anefodiasmo-tis-chezbolach-gia-proti-fora-ktypithikan-theseis-tou-idf-me-drones-kamikazi/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp



Source @OSINTdefender