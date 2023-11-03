Hezbollah Strike Zibdin Military Outpost with 2 “Kamikaze” Attack Drones in Northern Israel - claim Serious Casualties to IDF

Hezbollah has released Footage showing the Strike on the Zibdin Military Outpost by 2 “Kamikaze” Attack Drones earlier today in Northern Israel which they claimed caused Serious Casualties to Israeli Forces.
Further Info:
Russian rocket in Israel: Iran equips Hezbollah from Hmeimim base – IDF deploys Commando Brigade – Its positions hit with kamikaze drones
https://warnews247-gr.translate.goog/ektakto-orgi-sto-israil-i-rosia-edose-tin-vasi-hmeimim-sto-iran-gia-ton-anefodiasmo-tis-chezbolach-gia-proti-fora-ktypithikan-theseis-tou-idf-me-drones-kamikazi/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp
Source @OSINTdefender
Thanks to John M for Link
