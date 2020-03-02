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Media Freedom with LBRY CEO Jeremy Kauffman
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4 views • March 02, 2020
We had the pleasure of sitting down with Jeremy Kauffman, the CEO of the freedom oriented block chain based content network LBRY, for an in depth chat about his service, how it works, and how non-censorious he has managed to make it. I think you will find, as I have, that LBRY really is the best youtube alternative out there today.
Link to join LBRY that will give both of us extra money:
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Disenthrall:8
Link to this video on LBRY:
https://lbry.tv/@Disenthrall:8/Media-Freedom-with-LBRY-CEO-Jeremy-Kauffman_LowRes:e
For links to our:
Content Submission Form
Supporter Platforms
Social Media Profiles
Other Video Platforms
Swag Stores
Discord Server
and way more check out our web site:
https://www.disenthrall.me/platforms
Link to join LBRY that will give both of us extra money:
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Disenthrall:8
Link to this video on LBRY:
https://lbry.tv/@Disenthrall:8/Media-Freedom-with-LBRY-CEO-Jeremy-Kauffman_LowRes:e
For links to our:
Content Submission Form
Supporter Platforms
Social Media Profiles
Other Video Platforms
Swag Stores
Discord Server
and way more check out our web site:
https://www.disenthrall.me/platforms
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