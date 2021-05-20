© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsbreak 122 on Freedom with Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski: Do Not Comply, Stand Up for Your Rights
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • May 20, 2021
Powerful interview with Pastor Artur Pawlowski on his ordeal with police arrest and imprisonment, on his experience and knowledge of Nazi and Communist treatment of people from Nazi Germany and Communist Poland, and his advice to all Americans at this crucial time in world history.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.