🤡 'Without Israel, there would not be an America'

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One might think Mike Huckabee's loyalty to Israel should have some boundaries — but then another video surfaces, and apparently, neither history nor geography are safe.
~ They must have some pretty bad dirt on this dude.
Source @Clash Report
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