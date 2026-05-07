Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out airstrikes in the Haret Hreik district of Beirut’s southern suburbs, simply known as Dahieh, reportedly killing a commander from Hezbollah’s Radwan Force

Earlier today, (video found posted last night) the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out a series of airstrikes in the Haret Hreik district of Beirut’s southern suburbs, simply known as Dahieh, reportedly killing a commander from Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.

The strike marks the first time Beirut has been hit since the “ceasefire” on April 16.

Adding:

CENTCOM reported that on May 6, an F/A-18 carrier-based fighter jet from the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln attacked the Iranian tanker Hasna in the Gulf of Oman, which was attempting to break through the American blockade and head to one of Iran's ports, ignoring American warnings.

The fighter jet fired on the tanker with a 20mm cannon, disabling the tanker's rudder, which caused the vessel to stop.

(full details at link)

https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/4479004/us-forces-disable-vessel-in-gulf-of-oman-attempting-to-violate-blockade/

Adding more:

The American proposal: The US will demand that Iran dismantle the main nuclear facilities, ban uranium enrichment for 20 years, transfer all enriched uranium, and agree to supervision

This was reported in the Wall Street Journal

more:

US diplomats have been warned against using confidential information to place bets, according to an internal State Department directive seen by The Wall Street Journal.

The negotiations between the US and Iran have triggered a huge influx of money into prediction markets, notes WSJ. The document mentions platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket, where users place bets on the outcome of political events.

The State Department reminded employees that using non-public data for financial gain is a serious offense.

And:

The American press reports that Trump voluntarily interrupted the conduct of Operation "Project Freedom".

He suspended the mission after Washington's key ally in the Persian Gulf - Saudi Arabia - prohibited the US from using its military bases and airspace for the operation, NBC News reports, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, the Saudi leadership was angry about the US decision to launch the operation.

Adding:

⚡️ — The U.S. and Iran are moving toward a temporary deal aimed at halting the conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and launching a 30-day period of broader negotiations, but leave the most contentious issues unresolved, according to Reuters.

@Intelslava





